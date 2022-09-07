Woman Hospitalized In NE OKC Shooting After Dispute Over Phone Plan

Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 8:59 pm

A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an Oklahoma City shooting near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Tamira Stiggers, the fiancée of the victim, said the shooter was motivated by a recent dispute over a phone plan.

Stiggers said the shooter, whom she declined to identify because of the ongoing police investigation, was getting kicked off a phone plan by a friend in the neighborhood. The friend had been staying at Stigger’s home prior to the shooting.

The shooter retaliated “because she took her phone back and didn’t want him on the plan anymore,” Stiggers said.

The home and a car in the driveway were struck multiple times with bullets, according to police. The victim was struck in the abdomen and is expected to survive. Police have not yet released suspect information as of Tuesday evening.

“I'm angry,” Stiggers said. “It's almost like hell, like living in hell.”

The shooter has ties to gangs in Tulsa, Stiggers said.

Stiggers said she no longer feels safe in the neighborhood. “I'm out of here in a month. This is all I needed right here.”



