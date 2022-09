Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 9:49 pm

By: News 9

On The Frontlines: Jeremy Thomas

We are honoring all those workers on the frontline.

Tuesday we want to celebrate firefighter Jeremy Thomas.

Jeremy's son says he is committed to saving lives and doesn't shy away from a dangerous situation to help those in need.

He says he's so proud that Jeremy is his dad.

Thank you Jeremy for you service.