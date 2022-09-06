McLoud Preacher Loses Home, Pets To House Fire

Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 6:53 pm

By: Haley Weger

A family in McLoud left picking up the pieces after flames engulfed their home, destroying everything they own and killing their beloved pets.

The family had just moved to Oklahoma less than a month ago after accepting a preaching job.

The McLoud Fire Department said the fire started from a pellet grill on the back porch. That fire quickly made it to the attic, where it spread across the whole home.

Only one person was in the house at the time of the fire, and luckily got out in time. The 7 other people that were living in the home at that time were across the street at church.

Unfortunately, the Tibbits lost a litter of puppies to the fire.

“Unfortunately, we had 11 little puppies in the corner there and as you can see nothing is left.”

Douglas Tibbits was getting ready to preach at a church service when his wife Susan came running over to tell him that their house had caught on fire.

“I was laying right there when we heard the big crash come down. Me and my dog jumped up and walked over here and pretty much the whole thing was engulfed in flames,” said Susan.

Susan and Douglas’ son, daughter-in-law and 4 grandchildren had recently moved into their home temporarily, until they closed on their new home. They moved from Texas for a pastor job in Elk City.

“It's just heartbreaking because all of the things that were so special to them are just gone,” said Susan.

“Everything is pretty much ruined. My grandkids have these toys they like to play with and they're pretty much charred. lost all of their clothes.”

Now, the two families are staying in a hotel nearby, and spending their extra time in the church.

Rachael and Brandon’s children are all under the age of 11.

“It's hard to entertain them when they don't have their normal routine,” said Rachael.

She says they don’t fully understand what happened to their grandparents' home and all of their belongings.

“"I feel like they're affected by the uncertainty, but I mean they're going to be okay,” said Rachael.

“Everything has pretty much been destroyed there. All their favorite animals, the things they sleep with,” said Susan.

"Lost pretty much all of our material things, just happy we have each other, and everybody got out safe,” said Rachael.

She said now, they are just working day-by-day to get back on their feet.

“It's just a day-by-day thing. plans change by the minute almost. Just trying to figure out what's next,” said Susan.

The home was owned by the church, and they are working with the church elders to figure out the next steps. They said the community, church and surrounding churches have been so helpful as they work to pick up the pieces.



