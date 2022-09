Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 4:30 pm

By: News 9

Suspect On The Run Following SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast 29th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Authorities said a woman told police her husband had been shot and that he had returned fire at a suspect.

Police confirmed the woman's husband was shot in the leg.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

This is a developing story.