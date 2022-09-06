First Responders Practice Swiftwater Rescues At Riversport OKC

Monday, September 5th 2022, 10:22 pm

Dozens of first responders from across the United States, as well as a team from Australia, trained fast-moving water rescues at the whitewater rapids course in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training hosted the event, dubbed the Swiftwater Conference, over the weekend.

The participating agencies, which hailed from states including Oklahoma, Michigan, Kansas, Texas, New York and Nebraska, trained on night rescues Thursday evening.

“Seems like most of the disasters happen at night, and night is the most dangerous time, so we want to be prepared,” said Greg Merrell, a lead technical instructor and district chief with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “We’re training for the worst conditions so that we're all ready.”

Each participant practiced being the victim, performed the in-water rescue, and provided support from land.

News 9’s Barry Mangold spoke with Merrell and one of the Australian first responders at the event.

