Monday, September 5th 2022, 10:18 pm

Family Of Man Murdered In NW OKC Speaks Out

The family of a metro man who was found murdered at a homeless encampment in Oklahoma City is speaking out.

According to records, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was strangled with a leash and hanged from a tree.

According to Skrivanek’s family, he moved to Oklahoma to better his life.

Skrivanek was a father to three sons.

Cody Skrivanek mourns his dad that he wishes he had known better.

“I really wish he would have been able to come around more,” said Cody.

Jeff’s ex-wife Shareina Garner said her children’s father was thoughtful and fun-loving.

Their 10-year marriage eventually came to an amicable end.

“I think the mental issues and substance abuse kept him from being on the right path,” said Garner.

Two years ago, Cody said his dad moved to Oklahoma for work, then late last month he was murdered.

According to Oklahoma City police, the victim’s ex-girlfriend Sierra Mccoy Griffin watched as her new boyfriend James Guillory strangled the life from Skrivanek at a homeless camp near North Western Avenue and Kilpatrick Service Road.

“This was a disturbance or disagreement over a dog that was jointly owned by the victim and one of the suspects,” said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

“Every day it’s been more details, it’s just shocking each one more than the other,” said Garner.

Inside the couple’s hotel room, police found handwritten notes plotting the murder.

When interviewed, records showed Guillory confessed to using his hands to strangle Skrivanek before finally using a dog leash to hang him from a tree.

Cody said he was shocked to learn his father was involved with people capable of that.

“He had the opportunity to change his life, and they stripped that from him, I hope they get the punishment they deserve.”

Guillory and Mccoy-Griffin were arrest on complaints of first degree murder. They were denied bond.