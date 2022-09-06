OHP: 1 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition In Washita County Crash

Monday, September 5th 2022, 9:35 pm

By: News 9

One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon on State Highway 54 in Washita County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle, Judy Reimer, 77, was driving southbound near East 1110 Road when she departed the roadway to the right and struck a culvert.

The vehicle then rolled an undetermined amount of times before striking a fence, according to OHP.

Reimer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The passenger of the vehicle, Marni Reiner, 53, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition, OHP said.

This is a developing story.