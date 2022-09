Monday, September 5th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9

Stillwater Police and Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 2119 N. Monroe St. at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the initial investigation led them to believe that the fire was intentionally set, however the case is still under investigation.

The fire is out at this time and there were no injuries, police said.

Police said if you have any information regarding the fire, you can contact the tip line at (405) 533-8477.