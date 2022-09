Monday, September 5th 2022, 10:22 pm

By: News 9

Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Crashed Car In Spencer

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday evening inside a car that crashed in a ravine in Spencer.

Spencer police said the incident happened near Northeast 36th Street and North Douglas Boulevard.

Deputies said the victim is a missing woman out of Midwest City, but they haven't confirmed her identity yet.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation on this case.

This is a developing story.