Monday, September 5th 2022, 6:17 pm

By: News 9

A pastor's family in McLoud lost everything in a house fire Sunday morning.

The homeowners, their son, daughter-in-law and their four grandchildren were living inside of the home at the time.

There are two GoFundMe links to donate to the family. To donate to the pastor and his wife, click here. To donate to the son and daughter-in-law, click here.