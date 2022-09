Monday, September 5th 2022, 9:59 am

By: News 9

NASA Hoping Third Time Is The Charm For Artemis Launch

NASA officials plan to meet this week to determine whether Artemis One should stay on its launch pad, or head back to the garage for repairs.

NASA said Saturday's attempted had to be stopped due to a hydrogen leak.

At this point NASA says it is not sure what is causing the leaks. Engineers are troubleshooting the problem, but Nasa said the process could take weeks.