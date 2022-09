Monday, September 5th 2022, 9:30 am

By: News 9

OHP: Drive Sober On Roads And On Water

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Labor Day is one of the most dangerous holiday weekends each year because of the amount of alcohol people drink.

OHP trooper Eric Foster said boating is already dangerous, alcohol just makes it more so.

"You've got a lot of people just driving around, not necessarily lanes of travel," Foster said. "It can be very dangerous, we often see collisions."

Law enforcement officials want to remind you, don't drink and drive.