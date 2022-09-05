2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC

Monday, September 5th 2022, 7:51 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection.

On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system but got no response.

Both individuals were armed with guns visible, and additional officers were called in to block traffic. Oklahoma City Police then launched a drone to better assess the situation.

A team was then put together to approach the vehicle with a tactical shield. Officers were able to disarm both suspects and took both into custody on suspicion of DUI without incident