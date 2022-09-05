OKC Zoo Announce Partnership, Broken Attendance Record

Monday, September 5th 2022, 7:42 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with the Curbside Chronicle to provide a free ticket to the zoo in every edition of the magazine.

In September, Curbside vendors are selling special edition issues for a $2 suggested donation.

The free ticket is valid through the end of 2022.

The zoo also announced a new guest attendance record.

According to the zoo, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, more than 1 million visitors came to the zoo.

The previous record set was from 2016 to 2017.

Guests can visit the zoo during its normal daily hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



