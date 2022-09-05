Monday, September 5th 2022, 12:05 am

By: News 9

OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County

One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said.

Troopers said they are still investigating what happened.

A 17-year-old female driver and her passenger, Joshua Graves, 30, sustained injuries in the crash, according to troopers.

Troopers said Graves was transported and pronounced dead at Stroud Regional Medical Center.

The 17-year-old driver had minor injuries and was released on the scene, according to OHP.

The driver of the other vehicle, Loveprit Singh, 29, was not injured.

This is a developing story.