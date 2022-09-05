Lake Arcadia Hits Maximum Capacity During Labor Day Weekend

Sunday, September 4th 2022, 10:14 pm

By: News 9

Lake Arcadia has hit its maximum capacity of visitors on land and water during Labor Day weekend.

“We can have a good time on the water, in the water, wherever,” said Matthew Caraway, who brought his whole family. “We've got nana back here and my brother, we all just like to come out to the lake have a good time, play some corn hole, bring the camper and the boat, go fishing, let the kids play, just have a great old time.”

The lake held its 150 boat capacity on the water most of the day Sunday with boaters lined up at the ramp just waiting to get on the water.

Campers also filled up the 126 RV and campsites surrounding the lake.

“We always bring boats, jet skis, whatever we've got, campers and have a great time,” Caraway said.

In fact, the Caraway family was kind enough to invite the News 9 crew aboard their boat to take a ride around the lake. Back on dry land, Jim Lake aired up his paddleboard to take to the cove with his family.

“We like this cove because it's out of the wind,” said Jim Lake of Jones. “Paddleboarding is above the water, so the wind really slows you down.”

Then, News 9 caught up with the Brown brothers as they loaded their gear to go fishing.

“Usually, every weekend we come out here and just go fishing and have fun,” said Kayden Brown of Edmond.

“There's always different varieties of fish, you don't know what you're gonna get,” said Kaine Brown of Edmond. “I'm gonna fish for a catfish.”

Kaine said he catches a fish every time he goes out on the lake, so what’s the trick?

“I don't have a trick, I just let them eat the bait,” Kaine said.

Park officials said that so far this weekend, they've had no trouble other than a few life jacket reminders.