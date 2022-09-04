Victims Identified Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie

Sunday, September 4th 2022, 5:43 pm

By: News 9

At Least 3 Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie

At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard.

OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard.

The driver of the other vehicle, Terrence Knight, 44, was travelling northbound when they departed the roadway, overcorrected and collided with the other vehicle, according to troopers.

One of the passengers in Story's vehicle, Brandon Story, 22, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted in critical condition, OHP said.

Michael was transported to the same hospital and was admitted in fair condition, according to OHP.

The passenger in Knight's vehicle, Dorian Grisby, 23, was transported by ambulance to the hospital and has been treated and released, troopers said.

Knight and the other passenger in Michael's vehicle were not injured, according to OHP.

This is a developing story. Refresh for new details.



