Early-Morning Storms Move Across Oklahoma

Sunday, September 4th 2022, 10:01 am

By: News 9

Showers and storms are moving across parts of Oklahoma on Sunday morning.

According to Meteorologist Andrew Adams, these storms could produce lightning and some small hail as they continue moving south across the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said in a special weather statement that a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie until around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the NWS, Doppler radar was tracking the strong thunderstorm near Konawa at around 9:43 a.m. At the time, the storm was moving southeast at 20 mph.

The National Weather Service says that this storm has the potential to produce 40 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. The NWS warns that gusty winds could knock down tree limbs.





