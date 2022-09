Saturday, September 3rd 2022, 10:34 pm

Sooners, Cowboys Set To Stay Home For Week 2 Of Big 12 Football

The Sooners and the Cowboys are gearing up for week two of Big 12 Football.

Next Saturday, the Sooners stay home and take on Kent State.

The Cowboys will stay home to play Arizona State. The Sun Devils picked up a home victory Friday night over Northern Arizona, winning 40-3.