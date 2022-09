Saturday, September 3rd 2022, 7:20 pm

By: News 9

2 Arrested After Luther Police Find Meth, Drug Paraphernalia In Vehicle

Luther police arrested two individuals during a traffic stop Friday night.

Police said they took meth and drug paraphernalia from the individuals.

Jason Gardener and Charlotte Lippe were arrested during the stop, according to police.

They were booked into jail on multiple complaints.