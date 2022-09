Saturday, September 3rd 2022, 9:01 am

By: News 9

The OSBI investigating after an Oklahoma murder suspect was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County jail.

64-year-old Charles Gilliland was recently assaulted by two inmates. Agents say his injuries were so severe, that he had to be flown to the hospital via helicopter.

Gilliland's death comes just days after he was released from the hospital.

Gilliland was being held for a murder that happened outside an Oklahoma bar back in January.