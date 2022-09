Friday, September 2nd 2022, 8:55 pm

By: News 9

Our Amazing Oklahomans Friday made a show of support for a young girl fighting cancer.

Jayniaha Buntin was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer. Her father, the Broken Arrow Youth Football Director, said they had to drive to Tennessee every two-to-three weeks for treatment.

When the BA High School football team found out, they decided to wear patches on their helmets tonight to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

The team lost but they still gave it their all for Jayniaha.