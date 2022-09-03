OU Professor Arrested, Accused Of Making Lewd Proposals To Minor

Friday, September 2nd 2022, 10:10 pm

By: News 9

A University of Oklahoma professor has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on multiple complaints of making lewd proposals and performing obscene acts in front of a minor.

Imran Hasnat Palash was arrested by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office on August 23.

News 9 reached out to the University of Oklahoma. They issued the following statement:

Dr. Palash was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Due to the confidential nature of this personnel issue, this is the extent of the university’s comment at this time.







