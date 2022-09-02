Jane Fonda Reveals Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis: 'Cancer Is a Teacher'

Friday, September 2nd 2022, 3:21 pm

By: Entertainment Tonight

Jane Fonda has just announced she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The 84-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the news, while adding that she's also already started chemo treatments.

"This is a very treatable cancer," she said in a lengthy post on Instagram. "80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am priviledged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

Fonda also revealed that she's doing chemo for six months and "am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

She added that "cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age --almost 85-- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

"We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change," Fonda continued.



