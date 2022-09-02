State Health Department Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility Requirements

Friday, September 2nd 2022, 5:01 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said it is expanding eligibility for more people to receive a monkeypox vaccine.

The vaccine, also known as JYNNEOS, will now include pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PreP.

OSDH said people who were previously approved or are now approved to receive a shot are "gay or bisexual man, man who has sex with men, or transgender person and plans to engage in sex with two or more partners, sex at a commercial sex venue, sex in association with an event or venue, or sex in a geographical area where monkeypox is circulating in the community at high levels, in the near future."

State health officials cited an Food and Drug Administration-approved dosing approach that now allows one vial of the JYNNEOS vaccine to contain four or five doses.

“We are excited to move to the next phase of our JYNNEOS vaccine rollout and offer vaccine to more Oklahomans,” state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a statement. “We know vaccines play a critical role in helping to stop the transmission of many diseases, including monkeypox.”

At this time, Stone also said the state has enough monkeypox vaccine for the new eligible parties.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Oklahoma has 24 confirmed cases of the virus.