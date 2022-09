Friday, September 2nd 2022, 10:39 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Park and Recreation Department will be holding auditions Friday and Saturday for its first ever musical production.

They are looking for actors 18 or older to be in the show "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

Auditions are from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Taylor Performing Arts Center near Southwest 70th Street and South Western Avenue.