Friday, September 2nd 2022, 5:29 am

By: News 9

Pelican Bay In Edmond Hosting 'The Great Pelican Race' Sept. 3

"The Great Pelican Race," scheduled for Sept. 3, is being hosted by Pelican Bay to support local youth projects.

For $5, you can buy a rubber pelican that will race down the slide.

The owner of the fastest pelican will win $500.

The event starts at 9 a.m.