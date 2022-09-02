Stillwater Medical Center Honors Grady Lambert After Fatal Crash During Cross-Country Run

Friday, September 2nd 2022, 3:29 am

The Stillwater Medical Center Foundation is holding a vigil in honor of Grady Lambert, 32, after a car crash involving the Stillwater native ended his journey across the United States.

Lambert’s family said he is not expected to survive the crash, which occurred Sunday along FM 2575 east of Amarillo, Texas. Sgt. Cindy Barkley of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck driver involved in the crash could not see Lambert on the road due to sunlight. The investigation is ongoing, Barkley said.

Lambert had run more than 2,000 miles as part of a cross-country run to visit and celebrate frontline medical workers. He documented the trip on the Instagram account runwithme2022.

The run spanned Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. Lambert had plans to travel through his hometown to visit Stillwater Medical Center.

“The message that we're wanting to get out there is Grady's message of compassion and kindness,” said Julie Lambert, Grady’s Mom.

“He just liked giving,” said his Dad, Mark Lambert. “A big part of his run was just to be a compassionate person and listen to other people, particularly those who struggled or are still struggling as a result of the pandemic.”

“I think it was a gift he was born with. He's always been that way,” Mark said.

The SMC Foundation created a scholarship fund in Grady’s honor that will benefit healthcare workers, according to Executive Director Michal Shaw.

“What this scholarship will do is help encourage, just as Grady was encouraging health care workers during his run, will help encourage health care workers here at Stillwater Medical to continue their education, to continue to give back,” Shaw said.

Click here to visit the Grady Scholarship Fund page.

A vigil for Grady will take place in the parking lot of Stillwater Medical Center Friday at 8:30 a.m.

While in high school, Grady helped create a library for the Lincoln Academy in Stillwater as part of an Eagle Scout project. Aaron Frisby, a teacher at the school, said Grady was passionate about reading and sharing other people’s stories.

“He was excited about it,” Frisby said. “It was something that he wanted to do, and I think he just had it in him to always wanted to help someone. He saw the need here.”

Frisby said the library will be named in honor of Grady.

Lambert’s parents said they discussed the risks of a cross-country run before Grady started in March. They said Grady asked them to finish the trip if he didn’t finish himself. His parents said they plan on continuing the trip to spread his message of kindness, compassion, and gratitude in the future.

“He's made an impact on a lot of people. Including his mother and father,” said Mark Lambert.