Amazing Oklahomans: Lauryn Fields

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 8:50 pm

By: News 9

For some, this holiday weekend marks the end of summer but for the Cherokee Nation, it represents something much bigger.

The four day Cherokee National Holiday dates back to 1893, with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution.

Our Amazing Oklahoman made her debut as the newly crowned Miss Cherokee.

"I think to me, it means that it's a time to celebrate Cherokees, time for them to learn more about our language, culture and history and to just be able to be around other Cherokees and just see all of the events we have to offer," said Lauryn Fields, this year's Miss Cherokee.

The holiday festivities go through Sunday in Talequah.