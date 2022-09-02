Oklahoma State Rides Sanders Big Night To Win Against CMU

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 10:09 pm

By: Jake Meyer

The Oklahoma State Cowboys opened the season on the right foot Thursday night in Stillwater.

The Cowboys defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 58-44.

Spencer Sanders stood out, throwing for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 2 more scores on the ground.

OSU jumped out to a 44-15 lead at half time but saw that lead shrink through the second half.

CMU was able to put up 22 points in the fourth quarter, but the Cowboy offense was able to keep pace and ride to a victory.

The Cowboys face Arizona State on September 10.