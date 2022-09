Thursday, September 1st 2022, 10:14 pm

By: News 9

2 Trapped In Car After Rollover Crash In Choctaw

Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash where two people are trapped inside a car, police said.

Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a local hospital after being freed from the car.

The incident crash happened at 16000 SE 29th in Choctaw on Thursday night, said police.

Choctaw Police, Harrah Police, and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

Officials believe the crash is weather related.

This is a developing story.