Okla. Co. Deputies Arrest Accused Meth Dealer After 10-Hour Standoff

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 5:51 pm

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a career criminal on Wednesday who managed to hide from them for more than 10 hours. They apprehended Gary Wood, 51, at a southwest Oklahoma City property.

From the heat of the day, until after the sun went down. Law enforcement surrounded a property near SW 16th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday after Wood evaded deputies in a pursuit. Oklahoma County officials said on Thursday, Wood was wanted on a warrant for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

“Once we understood a hostage was not involved, it’s just a barricaded suspect,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “Time is on our side.”

Johnson’s tact team waited for than 10 hours. The Oklahoma County warrants team did not want to risk any lives after losing Deputy Bobby Swartz just last week. Deputies believed Woods first barricaded inside an RV parked only 18 inches from the home. They filled the RV with OC gas, but Johnson said that forced the wanted man to climb into the home through a broken window.

The man who owns the property told News 9 he supported law enforcement but wanted to know why K9s were not used at the scene. Johnson responded to the man’s concerns.

“When you start lobbing OC canisters and stuff like that those dogs’ noses are really sensitive,” said Johnson. “I mean even our operators have to wear masks and stuff to be able to navigate that.”

The homeowner also questioned law enforcement’s decision to cut a hole in the home’s roof.

“Once we searched every area of the house and did not locate him,” said Johnson. “The obvious next place to check is the attic.”

Johnson said state law allows law enforcement to do what they have to do to apprehend a suspect and said property owners can file a tort claim to cover damages.

Ultimately, Wood was apprehended as he was trying to escape the RV.

“It ended successfully with no one getting hurt,” said Johnson.

Wood was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of trafficking illegal drugs.



