WATCH: OCSO Updates Hourslong Standoff, Separate Foot Chase

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 3:17 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson provided updates to a Wednesday standoff and a separate foot chase Thursday morning.

Johnson identified the suspect in the standoff as Gary Shawn Wood.

Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Wood at a home near Southwest 16th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Wood barricaded himself in the home for 10 hours.

Oklahoma County deputies were also involved in a Thursday morning foot pursuit with a suspect.

The suspect fled from one apartment complex near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue before he was taken into custody at another apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.

