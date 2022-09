Thursday, September 1st 2022, 10:05 am

WATCH: OSU Cowboy Fans Gather To Celebrate Return Of College Football Season

College football season is returning to Oklahoma Thursday night as the Oklahoma State Cowboys host Central Michigan.

News 9’s Jordan Dafnis joined OSU fans Thursday morning to celebrate the return of the season at the Boone Pickens Stadium.

The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m.