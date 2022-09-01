OTA: Three Workers Injured By Distracted Driver

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 9:16 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said a distracted drivers injured three of its workers over the weekend.

Thankfully the workers were inside a truck used to protect crews who were mowing at the time.

Lisa Shearer-Salim, public information manager for the OTA, said they are glad the safety measures they put n place shielded them from further harm.

"It probably lessened the severity of what could have been a terrible crash," Shearer-Salim said. "So we're grateful for that safety technique working."

The OTA said over the past five years, 91 people have been killed in work zones.



