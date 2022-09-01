OTA: Three Workers Injured By Distracted Driver

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said a distracted drivers injured three of its workers over the weekend.
Thankfully the workers were inside a truck used to protect crews who were mowing at the time.
Lisa Shearer-Salim, public information manager for the OTA, said they are glad the safety measures they put n place shielded them from further harm.
"It probably lessened the severity of what could have been a terrible crash," Shearer-Salim said. "So we're grateful for that safety technique working."
The OTA said over the past five years, 91 people have been killed in work zones.