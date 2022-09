Thursday, September 1st 2022, 7:07 am

By: News 9

The new Paramount+ series featuring Sylvester Stallone has finished production.

Stallone posted a speech he gave to the cast and crew to his Instagram account yesterday, saying it was a long, difficult, exciting and mind-blowing production.

Stallone stars as a mafia member who just got out of prison in Tulsa.

Crews filmed several scenes in Tulsa and Oklahoma City this summer.

The series premieres November 13th.