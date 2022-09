Thursday, September 1st 2022, 6:32 am

By: News 9

OU Football Ready To Show Off New Additions, Coaches And Players Alike

In the time between last season and now, the Sooners brought in a new head coach, new coordinators, new players and a new quarterback this off-season.

Dillon Gabriel, starting quarterback for the team, said he is excited.

"I know it's going to be bittersweet just running out of that tunnel," Gabriel said. "Seeing where I was in January, to now, it's something I'm super grateful for."

The Sooners kick off Saturday against University of Texas at El Paso at 2:30 p.m.