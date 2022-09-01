Thursday, September 1st 2022, 4:56 am

By: News 9

OEA Responds To Demands To Revoke Certificate Of Norman Teacher

The Oklahoma Education Authority responded to State Education Secretary Ryan Walters' demands that a former Norman high school teacher's teaching certificate.

"There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom," Walters said.

The former teacher, Summer Boismier, had posted a QR code in her class, which allowed students access to banned reading material.

The president of the Oklahoma Education Association, Katherine Bishop, responded to Walters.

"Spend more time resolving the real issues facing the students of Oklahoma," Bishop said. "Such as the growing educator shortage crisis and the broadening resource gaps created from the underfunding of our public schools who serve every child, not just some."



