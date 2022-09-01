Oklahoma Attorney General Clarifies Rules On 'Aiding And Abetting' An Abortion

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 4:36 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor clarified who else counts as "aiding and abetting" an abortion.

O'Connor said anyone who intentionally performs an abortion is at risk of prosecution, not the person looking for one, but that leaves out others who may help someone seeking the procedure.

As for aiding and abetting, O'Connor said abortion advocates should not be investigated, but law enforcement may look into someone taking steps to help someone get an abortion.

He said prosecutors should consult the attorney general's office before moving forward with any charges.







