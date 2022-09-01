Okla. Co. Deputies Negotiate With Barricaded Subject For Hours, Suspect In Custody

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 9:03 pm

After more than ten hours the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says a stand-off in southwest Oklahoma City is over.

The suspect was taken into custody by OCSO just after 10 p.m. He will be transported to a local hospital to be check out before being taking to jail.

The long day for deputies turned into a long night after the barricaded suspect refused to come out after multiple flash bangs and commands over an intercom into the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said after losing one of their own two weeks ago, deputies are on high alert.

“It was about 12:20 p.m., our warrants team for some information that the gentlemen we are looking for was in this home back over here,” said Aaron Brilbeck, the Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect took off in a car before circling back and barricading himself in the home.

“He first ran into what appears to be a camper of some sort along the side of the home. We filled that with tear gas, so he made his way from that to an adjacent window inside the house,” he said.

Deputies originally went to the home off SW 16th to serve a trafficking warrant.

A cut-and-dry assignment that turned deadly for Oklahoma County Sergeant Bobby Swartz just two weeks ago.

“Obviously our guys are in high alert right now. They are out doing the very same job that Bobby died doing. For them to be going through this again has got to be traumatic for them,” said Brilbeck.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has a violent history.

“We were told he might have guns in the house. I don’t know his full history, but I do know he has a violent history,” he said.

At this time, the sheriff's department has not released the name of the suspect.



