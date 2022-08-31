Lifelong Sooner Asks University To Help With ADA Seating Services

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 5:59 pm

A faithful Sooner fan says a recent disability made his 4-decade tradition a weekly burden.

He wants OU to do more to accommodate him after a life of dedication.

If he doesn’t tell you himself, a look around Joe Sparger’s home will make it clear. He is a die-hard Sooner, and season ticket holder since 1982.

“There’s probably people that have been there that long, but there’s not a ton of them,” says Sparger.

His dedication shows.

“My wife could tell you,” he said with a laugh. “[It] used to be when OU lost, she didn't even want to be around me."

He waited 2 long years, during the Barry Switzer era, to get his hands on season tickets. He’s always been reluctant to give them up, even in the bad years.

“It was rough to even keep buying those tickets, but I did,” he said. “If you give them up you aren’t going to get any good ones back.”

You also can’t get back time, and it was an old football injury that caught up with Joe. He had to have multiple knee replacements.

“Five times,” he said. “I’m on the fifth one now.”

His knee made it difficult to stay in his seats of 40 years, which is why he made the choice to move to ADA accessible seating.

“They wouldn't sell them at the time for the whole year,” he recalls. “You had to go before the game Monday."

Since then – every Monday the Sooners are home – Joe makes the journey.

“They tried to help me as far as getting me seats, but they were nowhere near where they are now."

Associate Athletic Director, McK Williams, tells News 9 they try to accommodate every need even changing season tickets before the renewal period. After that, he says availability depends week to week.

Williams adds that switching to electronic tickets could save additional trips to the ticket office.

Still, Joe likes the real thing -- just as he’s gotten through 7 coaches.

“I don't feel like I’m getting anything for the 40 years of loyalty," he says.

He hopes to help those in a similar position; those desperate to be there in good years and bad.



