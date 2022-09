Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News 9

Stillwater police were called to a barricaded subject on Wednesday evening.

There was a large police presence in the 2900 block of E. 6th Street.

The call started as a welfare check for a suicidal subject.

The situation lasted about two hours. It ended with no injuries.

Brandon Troy Roberts was booked into the Stillwater jail on complaints of PCSO warrant and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.