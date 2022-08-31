Sassy Mama: Pull Apart Football


Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 4:50 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday to show how to make a pull apart football just in time for college football season.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 package puff pastry
  2. 1-2 packages little smokies
  3. ½ cup Everything Bagel seasoning
  4. 1 beaten egg
  5. Ranch or honey mustard for dipping

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Cut the puff pastry into 6 even strips. 
  3. Then cut each strip every 2 inches. 
  4. Wrap the puff pastry around each little smokie and roll in the everything bagel seasoning. 
  5. Set seam side down on the parchment creating the shape of a football. 
  6. Use extra puff pastry for the laces. 
  7. Brush the smokies with egg and bake for 25-30 minutes or until evenly brown. 
  8. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.