Sassy Mama: Pull Apart Football
Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 4:50 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday to show how to make a pull apart football just in time for college football season.
Ingredients:
- 1 package puff pastry
- 1-2 packages little smokies
- ½ cup Everything Bagel seasoning
- 1 beaten egg
- Ranch or honey mustard for dipping
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut the puff pastry into 6 even strips.
- Then cut each strip every 2 inches.
- Wrap the puff pastry around each little smokie and roll in the everything bagel seasoning.
- Set seam side down on the parchment creating the shape of a football.
- Use extra puff pastry for the laces.
- Brush the smokies with egg and bake for 25-30 minutes or until evenly brown.
- Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.