Sassy Mama: Touchdown Tailgate Sandwiches
Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 4:54 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday to show how to make some sandwiches that are perfect for tailgates.
Ingredients:
- 1 package King Hawaiian dinner rolls, cut in half
- 1 pound sliced ham
- 2 cups pimento cheese spread
- 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon dried minced onion
- 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350° and spray a 9 x 13 baking pan with nonstick spray.
- Place the bottom half of the Hawaiian rolls into the pan.
- Add slices of ham on top of the bread and then a scoop of pimento cheese.
- Press the roll “tops” onto the pimento cheese.
- Melt the butter in a small bowl.
- Add Worcestershire sauce, parmesan cheese and minced onion.
- Pour the butter mixture over the top of the sandwiches.
- Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes covered and then the last 10 minutes uncovered.
- Serve warm!