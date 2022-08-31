Sassy Mama: Touchdown Tailgate Sandwiches


Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 4:54 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Wednesday to show how to make some sandwiches that are perfect for tailgates.

 Ingredients: 

  1. 1 package King Hawaiian dinner rolls, cut in half
  2. 1 pound sliced ham
  3. 2 cups pimento cheese spread
  4. 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  5. 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 
  6. 1 teaspoon dried minced onion
  7. 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350° and spray a 9 x 13 baking pan with nonstick spray. 
  2. Place the bottom half of the Hawaiian rolls into the pan. 
  3. Add slices of ham on top of the bread and then a scoop of pimento cheese. 
  4. Press the roll “tops” onto the pimento cheese. 
  5. Melt the butter in a small bowl. 
  6. Add Worcestershire sauce, parmesan cheese and minced onion. 
  7. Pour the butter mixture over the top of the sandwiches. 
  8. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes covered and then the last 10 minutes uncovered. 
  9. Serve warm! 