Oklahoma Mothers Organize Memorial Walk For Victims Of Overdose Deaths

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 2:25 pm

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 108,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2021.

Tammy Brown Posey will never forget the day she learned her son died.

"Devastated,” Posey said. “Pulled the rug right out from under you.”

Posey said her 28-year-old son Ben was someone who cared for others.

"He was hardworking,” Posey said. “After he passed, we learned he was actually passionate about the homeless.”

Though he struggled with addiction, Ben fought for sobriety.

"Had been clean and sober for 18 months, and we finally thought he's got it this time," Posey said.

A relapse took Posey’s life.

"January 11th,” Posey said. “Got the call that he had lost his battle."

It's a pain too many families can resonate with, including Denise Roberts.

"Dillon was gregarious,” Roberts said of her son. “He was the life of the party. He loved to workout. Skateboarder. Just an all-around great kid."

Denise lost Dillon when he was 19.

"He didn't want to do that,” Roberts said. “He kept journals and prayed to God to remove these demons, and it was heartbreaking to watch.”

Six years after losing Dillon, Roberts said her 28-year-old son Matthew also lost his battle.

"He started using drugs and he passed away from a heroin overdose,” Roberts said. “He left a 3-year-old daughter, and he had a 9-month-old son, as well.”

Now, Posey and Roberts want to make a difference.

"The shame and the stigma associated with it is just horrific, and I think that contributed to the lack of resources and places to turn," said Roberts.

If this is something your family is going through, Posey and Roberts want people to know that they are not alone.

"Talk about it, look for local resources,” Posey said. “And have no shame. It's a disease,"

If you would like to attend the memorial walk for victims of overdoses, click here for more information.