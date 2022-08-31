Suspect Barricaded Inside SW OKC Home After Midday Pursuit

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 6:13 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office negotiators are actively working to convince a man who has barricaded himself in a southwest Oklahoma City home to come out safely, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Aaron Brilbeck.

"We're trying to make contact with him and negotiate a safe outcome," Brilbeck said.

This is happening in a residential area on 16th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Westwood.

"He may have guns in the house. I don't have his full history, but I know he has a violent criminal history," Brilbeck said. "We're taking as many precautions as we possibly can."

A couple adjacent homes in this area have been evacuated.

Deputies were attempting to serve a trafficking warrant to a home on this block when the suspect took off in a vehicle, initiating a pursuit, but then came back to the house.

He first locked himself in an RV on the property before escaping through a window and into the house.

SkyNews 9 saw a woman leave the RV at around 1:00 p.m.

Deputies first made contact about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after their warrants team got information that the suspect was in the home.

Now, Oklahoma County, Oklahoma City police and tac teams have used several methods to make the suspect cooperate, including flash bangs and an irritant gas sprayed into the home and RV.

Negotiators are using a loudspeaker to communicate with the suspect.

This is all happening just a week after the sheriff's office lost a deputy, Sgt. Bobby Swartz, who was doing routine work just like this.

"Honestly our guys are on high alert right now. They're out doing the very same job that Bobby died doing. For them to be going through this again, has got to be traumatic for them," Brilbeck said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates.