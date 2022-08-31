El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 11:58 am

By: News 9

El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed.

The officer then attempted to follow Goodbear and perform a traffic stop, but Goodbear began eluding the officer.

Police said Goodbear began traveling south on U.S. Highway 81 before officers used a tactical intervention vehicle maneuver to end the pursuit.

No one was hurt as a result of the pursuit.

Goodbear was booked into the Canadian County Jail on several complaints including attempting to elude, being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.