El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints

El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night.
Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed.
The officer then attempted to follow Goodbear and perform a traffic stop, but Goodbear began eluding the officer.
Police said Goodbear began traveling south on U.S. Highway 81 before officers used a tactical intervention vehicle maneuver to end the pursuit.
No one was hurt as a result of the pursuit.
Goodbear was booked into the Canadian County Jail on several complaints including attempting to elude, being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.