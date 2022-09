Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 7:58 am

By: News 9

The City of Moore is hosting its annual "Doggie Paddle" event in September.

The event will be hosted from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Station Aquatic Center.

The cost is $7.50 per dog, and two dogs per handler are allowed.

All handlers must be at least 16 years old.

Your dog must be friendly, and you must show proof of rabies vaccination on the night of the event.