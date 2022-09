Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 7:53 am

By: News 9

OKC Animal Welfare Urges Residents To Not Use Shelter As Only Option

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is over capacity, and many of those animals are family pets that got lost and wound up at the shelter.

The shelter said they have lots of cats and dogs who are missing from loving families.

The shelter also said, before turning in an animal, to keep it for at least two days and search for the owner nearby.