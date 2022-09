Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 5:52 am

By: News 9

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children have all received the LEGO treatment.

LEGOLAND Windsor has set up a new display showing the young royals and their family moving from London's Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of the Queen's Windsor estate.

The set was made up of of 4,100 LEGOs and took about 19 hours to construct.